Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 24, 2017
Case Number
14608
Amount
$4,093.26
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Walter Mark Moro, etc., et al.
3324 Torrington Ace
Parma Ohio 44134
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MORO, WALTER MARK & WENDY LYNN 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
ST 
Electricity
Acreage
0.24300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
134.00 
Legal Frontage
79.10 
Average Depth
134 
Lot Square Ft.
10586 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 