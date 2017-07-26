Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 24, 2017
Case Number
14611
Amount
$2,790.17
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Delores Gregory, et al.
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross Georgia 30093
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GREGORY, DELORES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.19200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
162.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
162 
Lot Square Ft.
8350 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 