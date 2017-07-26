Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 24, 2017
Case Number
14612
Amount
$1,766.18
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Joann Ray, et al.
11121 Tuscora Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

 