Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 24, 2017
Case Number
14613
Amount
$3,779.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joseph W. Lewis Jr., et al.
12018 Miles Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6108 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.51700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
75.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
22500 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1527
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3054
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3054
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
3054
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
3054
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 