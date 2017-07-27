Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
14617
Amount
$953.19
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Demetrius D. Travis Jr., et al.
1349 East 85th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4854 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
44.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6113 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1928
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4854
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
4854
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 