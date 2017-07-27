Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
14621
Amount
$761.18
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Kholoud A. Alhamdan, et al.
P.O. Box 380793
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NEW PROPERTIES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
142.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
142 
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 