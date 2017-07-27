Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
14629
Amount
$7,524.35
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Monoara Begum, et al.
64-01 35 Ave
Woodside, NY 11377
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BEGUM, MONOARA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2656 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
59.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5150 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
664
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
544
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1904
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
2656
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
544
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1232
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1328
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1328
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 