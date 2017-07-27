Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
14633
Amount
$8,976.79
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Vanessa Hardy, et al.
5303 Northfield Rd., #624
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HARDY, VANESSA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
4600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 