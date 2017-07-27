Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 20, 2017
- Case Number
- 883312
- Amount
- $5,385.31
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge R. McClelland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Vincent McCord, et al.
4849 Monticello Blvd.Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
