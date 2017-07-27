Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 20, 2017
Case Number
883312
Amount
$5,385.31
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Vincent McCord, et al.
4849 Monticello Blvd.
Richmond Heights Ohio 44143
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
131.00 
Legal Frontage
57.00 
Average Depth
131 
Lot Square Ft.
7467 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 