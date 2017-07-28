Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 883366
- Amount
- $8,537.99
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Ambrose
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Reginald Phillips, et al.
11300 Primrose AveCleveland Ohio 44108
About your information and the public record.