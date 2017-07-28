Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 883393
- Amount
- $19,669.72
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge N. Fuerst
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Middlebury Banc, et al.
5 N. Arlington StAkron Ohio 44305
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- U3
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 440
- Use Area
- 9259
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 28073
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.42100
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 121.20
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 18360
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1444
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1905
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 3127
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 2
- Living Units
- 2
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 3
- Total Fixtures
- 12
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 2887
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 3127
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 2887
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- PR
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 0000
- Effective Age
- 1930
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 3245
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 4
- Total Fixtures
- 8
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Y
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 3245
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 3245
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST