Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 27, 2017
Case Number
14684
Amount
$392.23
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Dennis Ficklin, et al.
14030 Terrace Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
9765 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
28040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
106.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7884 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
964
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4340
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
9
Living Units
9
Single Fixtures
10
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
37
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
814
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
271
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
4340
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4340
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 