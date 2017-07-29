Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 27, 2017
Case Number
14696
Amount
$1,213.83
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Blue Low Investments, LLC
1738 Noble Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
2673 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
126.20 
Legal Frontage
56.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7100 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
2673
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1200
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
2400
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 