Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 14708
- Amount
- $5,478.20
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Man On A Mission, LLC, et al.
5247 Wilson Mills Rd., Ste. 101Richmond Heights OH 44143
