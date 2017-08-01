Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14713
Amount
$159.51
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Juanita C. Robinson, et al.
1869 E. LaGrange Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LAGRANGE PLACE LTD. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.28000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.40 
Legal Frontage
118.10 
Average Depth
132 
Lot Square Ft.
12209 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 