Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14720
Amount
$352.00
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Carla Freeman, et al.
11907 Phillips Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
112.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
112 
Lot Square Ft.
4480 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 