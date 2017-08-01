Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14728
Amount
$1,827.35
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

JBI Investments, LLC, et al.
P. O. Box 724
Hamilton, OH 45011
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ALVI INTERNATIONAL, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3500 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 