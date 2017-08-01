Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14737
Amount
$1,434.01
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mack L. Warren, et al.
6201 Turney Rd.
Garfield Heights Ohio 44125
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
4061 E. 71st STREET, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2163 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1488
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
744
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
1488
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
CWL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
675
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
675
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1999
Effective Age
1998
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
176
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
8

Building Use

Area
176
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 