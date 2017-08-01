Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 14746
- Amount
- $364.34
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Faith Community Baptist Church, Inc.
26300 Brush AveEuclid Ohio 44132
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- E
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
-
- Neighborhood
- 1131
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.04900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 65.00
- Legal Frontage
- 32.50
- Average Depth
- 65
- Lot Square Ft.
- 2145
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV