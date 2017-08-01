Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14746
Amount
$364.34
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Faith Community Baptist Church, Inc.
26300 Brush Ave
Euclid Ohio 44132
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
1131 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.04900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
65.00 
Legal Frontage
32.50 
Average Depth
65 
Lot Square Ft.
2145 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 