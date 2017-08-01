Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14747
Amount
$1,456.52
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Green Harvest Vision, LLC, et al.
6545 Market Ave. N., Ste. 100
North Canton Ohio 44720
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Osborne, Sheryl 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 