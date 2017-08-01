Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
14750
Amount
$1,918.96
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

LLG, Limited, etc.
526 Superior Ave., Ste. 925
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
B-2 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
630 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
41279 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
500.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6750 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 