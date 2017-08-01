Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 25, 2017
Case Number
883498
Amount
$1,145.27
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Miday

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Mark Ricketts, et al.
4506 Don Pablo Pl.
Los Angeles California 90008
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RICKETTS, MARK & OFFLEE, LOUIS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4214 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6760 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1053
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2107
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2107
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2107
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2107
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 