Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 883515
- Amount
- $3,829.45
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Eugene J. Chiaravalle, et al.
13255 Thornhope RoadCleveland Ohio 44135
