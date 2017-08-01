Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 883524
- Amount
- $331.39
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gall
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Jewell M. Gardner, et al.
14100 Lake Shore Blvd., Apt. 205Cleveland Ohio 44110
