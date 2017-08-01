Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- July 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 883555
- Amount
- $40,786.30
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge P. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Unknown Spouse, if any of James Edgar Exum, et al.
6676 Balsam Dr.Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
About your information and the public record.