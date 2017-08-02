Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 31, 2017
Case Number
14759
Amount
$1,468.59
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Donnie Eatmon, et al.
8997 Chinaberry Cir N
Macedonia Ohio 44056
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
EATMON, DONNIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
74.00 
Legal Frontage
31.00 
Average Depth
74 
Lot Square Ft.
2294 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 