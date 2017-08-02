Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 31, 2017
Case Number
14770
Amount
$1,314.77
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gabriele Biederman, et al.
3568 East 81st St.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Biederman, Gabriele 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
75.00 
Legal Frontage
33.00 
Average Depth
75 
Lot Square Ft.
2475 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 