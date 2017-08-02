Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 26, 2017
Case Number
883593
Amount
$1,163.81
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

6316 Harvard Avenue, LLC, etc., et al.
6316 Harvard Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SKWAESKI, THOEODORE R. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7332 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
87.30 
Legal Frontage
48.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3660 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1965
Effective Age
1974
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
7332
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HTP
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
7332
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 