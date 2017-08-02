Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 26, 2017
Case Number
883609
Amount
$6,150.66
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

LRG Investments, LLC, et al.
16781 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 159
Shaker Heights Ohio 44120
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ALBERT PETRAUSKAS PROPERTIES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1560 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LODGE HALL 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
70.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3150 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
130
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1948
Effective Age
1952
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
1040
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
130
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
520
Use Description
OFFICE-BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1040
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
 