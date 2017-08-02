Common Pleas Quiet title
- Date Filed
- July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 883626
- Case Type
- Quiet title
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Clunk, Paisley, Hoose Co., LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Accredited Home Lenders, Inc., et al.
9915 Mira Mesa Blvd., Ste. 120San Diego California 92131
About your information and the public record.