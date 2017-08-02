Common Pleas Quiet title

Date Filed
July 26, 2017
Case Number
883626
Case Type
Quiet title
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ethan James Clunk
Clunk, Paisley, Hoose Co., LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Accredited Home Lenders, Inc., et al.
9915 Mira Mesa Blvd., Ste. 120
San Diego California 92131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
146.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
146 
Lot Square Ft.
5840 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 