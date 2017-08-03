Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 14791
- Amount
- $5,373.15
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
A&T Property Service, LLC, et al.
13916 Euclid Ave., Ste. 7East Cleveland Ohio 44112
About your information and the public record.