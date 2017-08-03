Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 1, 2017
Case Number
14807
Amount
$2,187.38
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Diane Merriweather, et al.
3159 Livingston Rd.
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MERRIWEATHER, DIANE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
83.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
83 
Lot Square Ft.
3486 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 