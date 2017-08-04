Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 2, 2017
Case Number
14819
Amount
$2,090.73
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc., of Oscar Dolman, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
11956 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.22900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
95.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9970 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1208
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
7250
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
17
Toilet Rooms
6
Total Fixtures
47
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
7250
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
7250
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
4706
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 