Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
883693
Amount
$9,334.39
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Brooklyn Polish American Home, Inc., et al.
2701 Russel Aur.
Cleveland OH 44134
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
16614 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LODGE HALL 
Neighborhood
54079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.19000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
115.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
51841 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
8307
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
1200
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
8307
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
1ST
Area
8307
Use Description
FRATERNAL HALL
Description
2ND
 