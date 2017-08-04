Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
883732
Amount
$2,447.97
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Matthew M. Howells, et al.
13297 Blazey Trail
Strongsville OH 44136
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
25086 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6650 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 
 