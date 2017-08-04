Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
July 28, 2017
Case Number
883744
Amount
$6,892.80
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Time Investment Group, LLC
4441 Archer Road
Cleveland OH 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION GR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
142.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
142 
Lot Square Ft.
6390 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 