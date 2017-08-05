Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 3, 2017
Case Number
14841
Amount
$54,602.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kautilya Rocky River, LLC, et al.
22989 Lorain Road
North Olmsted Ohio 44070
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KAUTILA ROCKY RIVER LLC 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GB 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
120 
Use Area
55240 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST 
Neighborhood
59084 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.94000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
320.80 
Legal Frontage
182.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
84506 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1965
Effective Age
1974
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6252
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
6252
Use Description
CLUB-HOUSE
Description
BMT
Area
6252
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
6252
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1969
Effective Age
1976
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4480
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
20

Building Amenity

Measure
80
Type
SANA
Floor Level
SAUNA BATH (SF)
Measure
1
Type
SPAA
Floor Level
SPA-ATTACHED TO POOL
Measure
5
Type
RQTB
Floor Level
RAQUET BALL COURTS
Measure
800
Type
POOL
Floor Level
POOL-INDOOR

Building Use

Area
4480
Use Description
CLUB-HOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
4480
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1970
Effective Age
1978
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5712
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
5712
Use Description
CLUB-HOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
4112
Use Description
CLUB-HOUSE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1968
Effective Age
1976
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3540
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
5
Type
EL08
Floor Level
HYDR PAS2-3K# 200FPM

Building Use

Area
3540
Use Description
OFFICE-BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3540
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
3540
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
7080
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP
 