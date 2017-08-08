Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 4, 2017
Case Number
14845
Amount
$2,146.08
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Daniel Michael Kasaris
Ohio Attorney General's Office
615 W Superior Ave, 11th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Eric T. Stitt, et al.
4054 Bushnell Road
University Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STITT, ERIC T. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
149.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
149 
Lot Square Ft.
5960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 