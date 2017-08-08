Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 4, 2017
Case Number
14860
Amount
$4,585.96
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

US Investment, Inc., et al.
15 Leucadia
Irvine California 92602
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WELLS FARGO BANK 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
151.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
151 
Lot Square Ft.
6342 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 