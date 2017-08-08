Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 1, 2017
Case Number
883823
Amount
$4,942.31
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Spencer Privett, etc., et al.
First Floor 9a, Broom Rd., Happy Valley,
Hong Kong,
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
97.90 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
8250 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 