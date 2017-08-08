Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- August 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 883877
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Terry Dobbins
Co His Attorneys Henderson Mokhtari, & Weatherly, 713 S. Front St.
Columbus, OH 43206
Plaintiff's Attorney
Henderson Mokhtari & Weatherly Co., LPA
713 S. Front Street
Columbus OH 43206
Defendant
City of Cleveland, et al.
601 Lakeside Dr.Cleveland Ohio 44114
