Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle

Date Filed
August 1, 2017
Case Number
883877
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-motor vehicle
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Terry Dobbins
Co His Attorneys Henderson Mokhtari, & Weatherly, 713 S. Front St.
Columbus, OH 43206

Plaintiff's Attorney

Alvand Ali Mokhtari
Henderson Mokhtari & Weatherly Co., LPA
713 S. Front Street
Columbus OH 43206

Defendant

City of Cleveland, et al.
601 Lakeside Dr.
Cleveland Ohio 44114
