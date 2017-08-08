Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 883885
- Amount
- $981.78
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Jackson
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
KM Progressive Builders & Remodelers, LLC
16500 Southpark RdShaker Heights Ohio 44120
About your information and the public record.