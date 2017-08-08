Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- August 1, 2017
- Case Number
- 883894
- Amount
- $80,017.75
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge H. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wilmington Trust, NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Daisy Rickman, et al.
3797 Shannon RoadCleveland Heights Ohio 44118
