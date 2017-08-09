Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 7, 2017
Case Number
14878
Amount
$1,675.09
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Andrew James Development Group, LLC, et al.
31500 Trillium Trail
Cleveland Ohio 44124
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CARTE, MICHELLE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
129.00 
Legal Frontage
26.60 
Average Depth
129 
Lot Square Ft.
3483 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 