Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
August 2, 2017
Case Number
883921
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Linda Rodriguez, etc., et al.
1825 Homewood Dr., Apt. 206
Lorain Ohio 44055

Plaintiff's Attorney

Christopher Michael Mellino
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Defendant

MetroHealth Medical Center, et al.
2500 Metrohealth Dr., #K-106
Cleveland Ohio 44109
