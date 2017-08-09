Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- August 2, 2017
- Case Number
- 883921
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge P. Barker
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Linda Rodriguez, etc., et al.
1825 Homewood Dr., Apt. 206Lorain Ohio 44055
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Mellino Law Firm, LLC
19704 Center Ridge Rd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Defendant
MetroHealth Medical Center, et al.
2500 Metrohealth Dr., #K-106Cleveland Ohio 44109
About your information and the public record.