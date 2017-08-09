Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 2, 2017
Case Number
883928
Amount
$1,001.10
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Jordan Pittman, et al.
1839 Sheldon Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GATES, MARY L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
6250 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 