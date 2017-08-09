Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 2, 2017
Case Number
883981
Amount
$68,325.47
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Edward Hudson Jr., et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 