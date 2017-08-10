Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 8, 2017
Case Number
14887
Amount
$720.81
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Freedom Rainmaker Enterprise
P.O. Box 6372
Cleveland, OH 44101
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
AURORA LOAN SERVICES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
4764 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4786 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1191
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2382
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2382
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2382
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2382
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 