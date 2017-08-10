Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
August 3, 2017
Case Number
883986
Amount
$18,816.48
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
United Guaranty Residential Insurance, etc.
C/O Slovin & Associates Co. Lpa, 644 Linn St., Ste. 720
Cincinnati, OH 45203

Plaintiff's Attorney

Randy Todd Slovin
Slovin & Associates Co., LPA
644 Linn Street, Ste 720
Cincinnati OH 45203

Defendant

Nicole K. Nelson
9273 Sussex Dr., Apt. 9273
Olmsted Falls Ohio 44138
