Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- August 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 883986
- Amount
- $18,816.48
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge S. Gall
Plaintiff
Filed by.
United Guaranty Residential Insurance, etc.
C/O Slovin & Associates Co. Lpa, 644 Linn St., Ste. 720
Cincinnati, OH 45203
Plaintiff's Attorney
Slovin & Associates Co., LPA
644 Linn Street, Ste 720
Cincinnati OH 45203
Defendant
Nicole K. Nelson
9273 Sussex Dr., Apt. 9273Olmsted Falls Ohio 44138
About your information and the public record.