Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
August 3, 2017
Case Number
884011
Amount
$58,297.14
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-3
C/O Nationstar, 8950 Cypress Waters Blvd.
Coppell, TX 75019

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Navarro Evans, et al.
15412 Maple Park Dr.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
